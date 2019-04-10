Russell “Proud” To Be Part of 1000th Grand Prix

George Russell is “proud” to be one of the 20 drivers lining up on the grid for Formula One’s 100th race this weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Williams Racing driver has had a tough start to his F1 career with a 16th and 15th place finishes in his opening two races at the Australian and Bahrain Grand Prix’s.

It will be Russell’s first visit to the Shanghai International Circuit and the British driver is looking forward to experiencing and driving a new track for the first time.

“I am really looking forward to China as it is a circuit I have never raced at before.

“It is always a great experience driving on a new track.”

It’s the sports 1000th race this weekend and Russell is “extremely proud” to be able to race in this monumental occasion for the sport and be remembered as part of its history.

“It is the 1000th Grand Prix for Formula One so it is great to be one of the 20 drivers that are a part of that.

“There is so much history in the sport and this will be a historic race, so I am extremely proud to be lining up on the grid in Shanghai.”