Russell To Miss FP2 Following Manhole Incident

George Russell will miss Free Practice 2 ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix following the manhole incident in Free Practice 1.

The Williams Racing driver ran over the manhole during the opening session at the Baku City Circuit causing damage to the FW42.

This was only the start of the drama as the recovery truck then crashed into a bridge spilling fluid over Russell’s Williams car.

The chassis has been damaged beyond repair and under FIA regulations, will have to be checked before being allowed to run again so the earliest the British driver will be able to get back on track will be tomorrow in Free Practice 3.

Speaking to the website, Motorsport.com, Clare Williams expressed her annoyance at the situation.

“I think that when you send a car out on a race track that you should have the understanding that your car is not going to be damaged by that race track in that way.

“I’m incredibly annoyed about it, clearly.”

Williams continued to talk to Motorsport.com about the financial damage it could have to the team.

“And for us as an independent team there are serious financial implications of this.

“We’d just taken the pressure out of the system and got ourselves back on even keel.

“The chassis is split, and we have to revert to chassis 3.”