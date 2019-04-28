Sainz Frustrated after Baku Qualifying: “Yellow flags in Turn Two ruined my last attempt”

Carlos Sainz Jr. was not happy after Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, with the Spaniard missing out on advancing into the top ten shootout due to someone else’s yellow flag-inducing mistake.

The McLaren F1 Team racer will be the first driver on the grid to have a free choice of starting tyre after missing out on Q3 by the narrowest of margins after being forced to back off from his last flying lap due to a mistake by Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen.

Sainz believed he had the pace to join team-mate Lando Norris inside the top ten but instead ended up eleventh in Q2, although he will move up one place on the grid thanks to Alfa Romeo Racing’s Antonio Giovinazzi’s ten-place grid penalty for changing his control electronics, the driver ironically that ended up 0.017 seconds ahead of him in Q2 to knock him out.

Sainz was left frustrated with the outcome of Qualifying although he is eager to maximise what he has and fight for his first points finish of the season on Sunday.

“A frustrating situation one more time in quali,” said Sainz. “I don’t have much to say. The session was going well, I was lapping in the 1m41.9s – 1m42.0s in Q1, which would have got us easily from Q2 into Q3.

“The Haas made a mistake in front of me and that meant yellow flags in Turn Two ruined my last attempt. It’s not the best way to finish qualifying today.

“Right now I’m far from happy, but tomorrow I’ll be more positive and 100 per cent focussed on the race. I have a free choice of tyre, and I start from P10 instead of P11 – but the fact is I’m not happy at all.”