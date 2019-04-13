Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel: “It Could Have Been Worse, But I Am Not Entirely Happy”

by Craig Venn
written by Craig Venn
Sebastian Vettel: “It Could Have Been Worse, But I Am Not Entirely Happy”
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel says Scuderia Ferrari could have performed better in qualifying for the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix, but still wouldn’t have beaten Mercedes-AMG Motorsport to the front row.

Despite having a significant straight-line speed advantage over the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Vettel only managed to qualify third, three tenths-of-a-second adrift of pole-sitter Bottas.

“We could have done a bit better today but probably not enough to really beat our rivals for pole,” said Vettel. “It could have been worse, but I am not entirely happy.

“We started off well, but then our competitors had more pace over the single lap in terms of pure performance.”

For the race, Vettel is more confident that Ferrari can take the fight to rivals Mercedes.

“We should have a good car tomorrow though and hopefully we can show it throughout the whole 56 laps. It’s a long race and I expect it to be a very tight one too.

“Making the right strategy choices will be important; we must make the right call at the right time and see where that takes us. I am not sure everyone understands how many variables have to be taken into account.

“The top drivers are all starting on Medium tyres and we will see if that turns out to be the right choice. I believe anything can happen.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Formula 1 Writer for TheCheckeredFlag. Tried racing once, crashed lots; writing about it is much safer. Follow me on Twitter @CVennF1

Related articles

Charles Leclerc Feels Annoyed At Himself Over Mistake...

Lewis Hamilton: Qualifying Pace “Better Late Than Never”

Valtteri Bottas On Pole But Expecting A “Tight...

Bottas Pips Hamilton To China Pole

Bottas Fastest As Albon Crashes Out Of FP3...

Gasly Says “Big Moment” Explains Time Difference To...

Daniel Ricciardo: “We Got Out The Gates Well...

Renault found a ‘solid baseline’ with Friday programme...

Verstappen: Red Bull closer to desired performance in...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More