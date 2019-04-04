Sébastien Ogier After the Tour de Corse: “We Really Suffered in Terms of Pure Performance”

Despite finishing second on the 2019 Tour de Corse last weekend, Sébastien Ogier believes that his Citroen Total Racing C3 WRC struggled on the tarmac stages for raw pace.

Ogier gradually improved his speed throughout the three-day event and eventually ended as runner up behind Thierry Neuville after Elfyn Evans’ late puncture on the Calvi Power Stage.

Speaking after the end of the even on Sunday afternoon, the defending World Rally Champion said: “In terms of points, it’s a good result, scoring nineteen points at a difficult round. On the other hand, we really suffered in terms of pure performance.”

“We need to understand why, so that we don’t have the same problem again on this surface, on which the C3 WRC had performed well previously. In any case, I’m pleased to have managed to get the most out of the car I had and also that I don’t have to open the road on gravel in Argentina.”

Ogier is now second in the Drivers Standings, two points behind leader Neuville, with Toyota’s Ott Tänak in third, three points adrift.

Round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Argentina, which takes place between April 25-28.