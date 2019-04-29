Sergio Perez finishes caps off a great day for SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team with sixth place finish

Racing Point F1 Team had a strong result in Baku, in part thanks to Mexican driver Sergio Perez who finished sixth in Azerbaijan.

Perez is somewhat of a Baku specialist and, last season, enjoyed a third place podium finish on the same circuit.

Despite not matching that result this year, he was thrilled to finish sixth and muscle his way in amongst the top three teams.

It was looking even better for the pink outfit as Perez made his second great start in a row and passed Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen in the opening furore.

However, his fourth position stint didn’t last long and the Dutch youngster soon made back his position on lap six as the RB15 pace proved too much for Perez in his Racing Point car.

He said: “It has been a fantastic day. It was looking good at the start when I passed Verstappen, but we didn’t have the pace to fight against the Red Bulls over the race distance.”

A tight battle between Racing Point and McLaren F1 ensued throughout the 51 laps of the Baku City Circuit as the four drivers jostled for position.

Perez managed to keep both Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris at bay though, despite the two McLaren drivers pushing him all the way to the line.

Perez added: “I was actually focused on keeping the McLarens at bay. It was not easy to keep them behind and I had to drive carefully for the whole of the race.

“After the VSC I was able to get good temperature in the tyres and this helped me stay in P6.”

With a sixth place finish and teammate Lance Stroll finishing ninth it was a brilliant day for Racing Point after a turbulent few months for the team.

But, as the sun sets on one race attentions turn to the next and Perez is fully focused on keeping the momentum in Barcelona.

He said: “I am happy we succeeded in keeping our position, now we can celebrate a good day for the team with both cars in the points.

“We have an upgrade coming in Barcelona and I am looking forward to our performance there.”