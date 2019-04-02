Tanabe Positive after Triple Points Score for Honda Drivers in Bahrain

Toyoharu Tanabe was pleased to see three drivers with Honda power finish inside the top ten in Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, even though the Honda F1 Technical Director felt it was a tough race for everyone.

Both Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly scored points for Red Bull Racing in fourth and eighth respectively, while Alexander Albon secured his maiden top ten result with a ninth-place finish for Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Unfortunately, Daniil Kvyat was unable to make it four from four in the second Toro Rosso after contact with Alfa Romeo Racing’s Antonio Giovinazzi and a time penalty for speeding in the pit lane compromised his day, resulting in the young Russian finishing twelfth.

“It was a tough race today, although it was positive that we managed to get all four of our cars to the flag, with three of them in the points,” said Tanabe after Sunday’s race. “On the PU [Power Unit] side, it was a trouble-free weekend across both teams and that played a part in our final result in Bahrain.

“Congratulations to Alex Albon on scoring his first points in only his second Grand Prix. He drove well, producing some good overtaking moves. Daniil Kvyat was unlucky to be involved in a collision, but he showed a good turn of speed and never gave up.”

Tanabe was pleased to see a trouble-free weekend for Honda, and they now move on to the Chinese Grand Prix later this month aiming to improve their package still further.

“We will now see what lessons we can learn from this weekend as we prepare for the next round in China,” concluded Tanabe.