Teemu Suninen: “I’m Happy with the Job We’ve Done This Weekend”

M-Sport Ford’s Teemu Suninen says his fifth-place finish on last weekend’s Tour de Corse was a good result after thinking it would be “one of the hardest events on the calendar.”

Suninen completed the tarmac event in fifth place overall including a third-place finish on the Calvi Power Stage to earn a solid haul of points after coming under pressure following his crash early on at Rally Mexico.

The Finn said on his weekend in Corsica: “This weekend was really good for us and I can be happy with the job we have done. Before the rally I thought that this would be the hardest on the calendar. It’s the only event I’ve not done in a world rally car and there were also a lot of slow corners where I have been struggling a bit.”

He added: “But on the clean sections like today I have been able to be really fast and set some top times. We still have some work to do in the dirty sections, but we finished the rally in a good position and with three points from the Power Stage. That was good.”

Round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Argentina which takes place between April 25-29.