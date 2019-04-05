FIA World Rally Championship

Thierry Neuville After Tour de Corse Win: “It’s Not Over Until It’s Over”

by Steven Batey
written by Steven Batey
Thierry Neuville After Tour de Corse Win: “It’s Not Over Until It’s Over”
Photo Credit: Jaanus Ree/RedBull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville admitted after the Tour de Corse that Elfyn Evans was “undoubtably quicker” than him on the event.

Neuville picked up the overall win on the Calvi Power Stage after Evans’ suffered a puncture that cost him over a minute in dropped time and the Belgian driver acknowledged on raw pace the M-Sport crew were faster than him last weekend.

He said: “We made a big difference on Saturday afternoon’s stages to put ourselves in contention, and that enabled this result to be possible. It’s never over until it’s over!”

“What an incredible rally and a fantastic result! I would like to extend my thoughts to Elfyn and Scott; I am really disappointed for them. It had been a great battle and they were undoubtedly the quicker crew this weekend.”

“We didn’t really know what had happened until we saw our mechanics at the end. I pushed hard in the Power Stage and the points we’ve scored this weekend are hugely important for the championship.”

Neuville’s win now puts him in the lead of the Drivers’ Standings, with round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Argentina, taking place later this month.

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

Related articles

Sébastien Loeb: “Despite our Challenges, it’s Been an...

Dani Sordo: “We Achieved What We Wanted to...

Jari-Matti Latvala: “For Now I Will Put This...

Kris Meeke: “I Just Have to Keep the...

Ott Tänak After the Tour de Corse: “We...

Takamoto Katsuta: “My Performances on Asphalt are Getting...

Esapekka Lappi: “We Can’t Be Satisfied with the...

Sébastien Ogier After the Tour de Corse: “We...

Richard Millener After the Tour de Corse: “This...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More