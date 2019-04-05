Thierry Neuville After Tour de Corse Win: “It’s Not Over Until It’s Over”

Thierry Neuville admitted after the Tour de Corse that Elfyn Evans was “undoubtably quicker” than him on the event.

Neuville picked up the overall win on the Calvi Power Stage after Evans’ suffered a puncture that cost him over a minute in dropped time and the Belgian driver acknowledged on raw pace the M-Sport crew were faster than him last weekend.

He said: “We made a big difference on Saturday afternoon’s stages to put ourselves in contention, and that enabled this result to be possible. It’s never over until it’s over!”

“What an incredible rally and a fantastic result! I would like to extend my thoughts to Elfyn and Scott; I am really disappointed for them. It had been a great battle and they were undoubtedly the quicker crew this weekend.”

“We didn’t really know what had happened until we saw our mechanics at the end. I pushed hard in the Power Stage and the points we’ve scored this weekend are hugely important for the championship.”

Neuville’s win now puts him in the lead of the Drivers’ Standings, with round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Argentina, taking place later this month.