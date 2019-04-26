Vettel Believes “Qualifying Will Be Very Close” Despite Strong Ferrari Showing

Sebastian Vettel feels “comfortable” with his Scuderia Ferrari despite the lack of running on Friday at the Baku City Circuit.

The Ferrari driver was one of only two drivers to set a lap time in Free Practice 1, the other being team-mate Charles Leclerc, due to the incident with George Russell.

The lack of running meant the track had not been cleaned in the morning by the cars and that made the circuit difficult to drive but Vettel still described it as “fun”.

“It was a rather complicated Friday, because we weren’t able to do much running and the track was slippery and dusty.

“But it was fun all the same.

“So it took a while to get into a rhythm but overall I feel comfortable with the car.”

Ferrari also had a one-two in Free Practice 2 with Leclerc three tenths quicker than Vettel, who himself was a few tenths quicker than the Mercedes AMG-Petronas of Lewis Hamilton but the German is still unsure where everyone truly is.

“Maybe tomorrow we should be able to get a better idea of where we stand, because while I felt good in the car, there’s definitely still room for improvement.”

With the walls closing in on the drivers, it is important to get a rhythm around this circuit and Vettel believes that will be vital in what he expects to be a close fight for pole position in qualifying.

“Tomorrow, we will continue working as it’s vital to get into a rhythm and have a good feel for the car and be totally confident about the track.

“I think qualifying will be very close, because I imagine our rivals will be very fast tomorrow.”