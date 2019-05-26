Albon ‘Happy’ with Maiden Q3 Appearance: “It can always lead to something good”

Alexander Albon was pleased to make it through to the top ten shootout for the first time in his Formula 1 career at the Circuit de Monaco on Saturday, although the Anglo-Thai driver felt his performance on the day was not as strong as it was during free practice on Thursday.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso will start his first Monaco Grand Prix from tenth on the grid but felt his driving was stronger on Thursday, with his performance in second practice seeing him finish fifth fastest.

Albon admitted he was on the back foot throughout the session as he struggled to get his Pirelli tyres in their optimum temperature in order to work for him, meaning he was going into turn one with a lack of confidence and without a sense of exactly was going to happen.

“I’m happy to make it to my first Q3, although it wasn’t easy out there as I couldn’t find a good rhythm – it wasn’t as good as Thursday,” said Albon, who has scored points in two of the first five Grand Prix of his Formula 1 career. “I was on the back foot for most of the session trying to get the tyres to work.

“It was also a matter of getting confidence: you arrive at Turn 1, the tyres are really cold as you’ve spent Sector 3 going at pedestrian pace, and you get to the first corner not knowing exactly what’s going to happen!

“However, we can be happy with P10 in Monaco as it can always lead to something good.”