Alexander Albon Has “Good Fun” On Way To Career Best Eighth In Monaco

A superb debut Monaco Grand Prix for Alexander Albon saw the rookie finish a career best eighth, hot on the heels of his more experienced team-mate Daniil Kvyat.

In an impressive weekend performance from Scuderia Toro Rosso, Albon had qualified tenth, two positions behind Kvyat. At a venue where many rookies find themselves crashing out, Albon kept pace within the top ten throughout the whole race, benefitting from a well played strategy and pace to score four valuable championship points.

“I’ve got to say a big thanks to the team because the strategy was fantastic!” says Albon. “We knew there was the chance to get into the points today, and we did a good job to make it happen.

“It was tricky out there because you spend the whole race close behind other cars, you have to make sure you don’t brake late or lock up otherwise your race is over.”

Albon benefitted from early pit-stops by Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen, but says the strategy wasn’t without its troubles as the rookie had to manage Pirelli’s Soft compound tyres.

“The most difficult part of the day was managing the tyres, as the Softs don’t really like to last that long, so they begin to degrade and vibrate. Still, it was good fun out there and great to have both cars finish in the points!”