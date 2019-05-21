Alexander Albon: “My Team-Mate Told Me It Is A ‘Chaotic Weekend’ But I’m Ready

Alexander Albon is unsure “what to expect” as he makes his first appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix as a Formula One driver.

The Thai driver has driven the Circuit de Monaco previously in Formula Two and took pole position round the streets in the series last year.

Albon retired from both F2 races though but enjoys the track and is looking forward to getting back on the track again.

“I’m looking forward to Monaco, as I enjoy driving the track. I raced there in Formula 2 – the first time, I qualified second and last year I was on pole, so it’s always been a good track for me.”

Monte-Carlo is the second street circuit of the season following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April but Albon admits that street circuits are a lot different in F1 due to the higher speeds.

“I like street circuits, but I realised driving the Azerbaijan GP that street circuits are super quick in an F1 car!

“Driving with the walls around you is an amazing experience, because in an F1 car, you get “motion blur” when your sight gets affected.”

The Scuderia Toro Rosso driver is aware of everything else that goes on at the Monaco Grand Prix is not sure what type of weekend to expect with everything else going on along with the race itself on Sunday.

“Although I’ve raced in Monaco, I’m not sure what to expect about the event itself with so much going on away from the track.

“My team-mate told me it is a ‘chaotic weekend’ but I’m ready!”