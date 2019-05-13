Formula 1

Alfa Romeo’s Vasseur brands Spanish GP a disappointing weekend

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Alfa Romeo Racing‘s Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur, has said the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday was a “disappointing weekend” after both drivers lacked pace.

Kimi Räikkönen finished in fourteenth place, while his Italian team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi finished in sixteenth.

“It was a disappointing weekend where we never managed to express our potential.  It is difficult to find some positives, as the first stint of the race was just a nightmare, but at least the last stint was the best part of the weekend,” said Vasseur.

Vasseur said that the circumstances the team found themselves in did not help the situation, with their poor qualifying performances and Räikkönen’s poor getaway at the start of the race, which dropped him to the back of the field.

“Circumstances didn’t help the situation and with Antonio’s grid position, and Kimi falling to the back in the opening lap, our race was effectively compromised.”

He also stressed that the race was not a true indication of their performance this season, and that the team will use the two following days of testing to try and get themselves back on form.

“I would say today’s result belittles our real level: everything seemed to go against us this weekend, but it’s important for the two days of test ahead that we honest asses our performance and get back to where we stood so far this weekend.”

Findlay Grant

Formula 1 writer for The Checkered Flag, follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5

