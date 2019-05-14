Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Andlauer dominates opening race of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season as Güven stars

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Spain - Race Start
Credit: Porsche

It was a clean sweep for Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer at the opening round of the 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain as he went fastest in free practice, qualifying and claimed victory in the race.

While the results indicate that it was an easy race for the young Frenchman, rookie Ayhancan Güven wasn’t going to let Andlauer take the win easily.

At the start of the race in the run down in to the first corner the Turkish driver showed that he came to race for the win as he went door-to-door with Andlauer through the first few corners.

Over the course of the next few laps Güven swarmed over the back of the BWT Lechner Racing Porsche until lap five when Pro-Am driver Clement Mateu was left stranded after an incident, bringing out the safety car.

Andlauer made the most of the restart to break the tow, pulling away through the remaining laps to win by 3.2 seconds.

Michael Ammermüller, Mikkel O. Pedersen, Jaap van Lagen - 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Credit: Porsche

With Andlauer out front the battle for second place intensified as reigning champion Michael Ammermüller piled on the pressure to Güven, as Mikkel Pedersen and Tio Ellinas watched on from fourth and fifth places.

As the laps counted down Ammermüller was forced to settle for third place after Güven’s strong defence; The reigning champion using his experience of maximising on points rather than losing out in an accident.

“In the last laps I was sitting on Ayhancan Güven’s bumper. This racetrack has very few passages that are suitable for overtaking, and he was slightly faster than me in those places,” explained Ammermüller.

After initially challenging for the podium, Pedersen lost out to both Ellinas and Jaap van Lagen in the closing stages, ending the race in sixth place.

Al Faisal Al Zubair recorded his best finish in Supercup with seventh place ahead of Jaxon Evans, who managed to make up two places from his tenth placed qualifying spot on his debut.

“Eighth place at my debut is a decent result. But I know that more would have been possible. For this reason, my team and I will work hard. Racing in front of the Formula 1 grandstands was great fun,” said the 22-year-old.

Jaxon Evans - 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Credit: Porsche

Talking after the race, Andlauer summed up, “That was a perfect weekend for me. I managed to assert myself in the critical phases of the race – which were in the first laps and at the restart after the safety car phase,”

Güven added, “I had a great duel with Julien Andlauer over the first laps. Unfortunately, I was no longer able to match his pace. Still, it felt terrific to climb the podium in front of so many people,”

Roar Lindland got his Pro-Am title defence off to a great start too as he beat Nicolas Misslin and Philipp sager to the top of the podium.

2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Round 1 – Spain – Race Results

Position#DriverNat.TeamClassTime/Gap
12Julien AndlauerFRABWT Lechner RacingPro27:23.6
222Ayhancan GüvenTURmartinet by ALMERASRookie+3.225
31Michael AmmermüllerGERBWT Lechner RacingPro+3.698
44Tio EllinasCYPMomo Megatron Lechner RacingPro+5.471
523Jaap van LagenNEDmartinet by ALMERASPro+6.233
610Mikkel O. PedersenDNKDinamic MotorsportPro+6.752
78Al Faisal Al ZubairOMNLechner Racing Middle EastPro+7.516
87Jaxon EvansNZLFACH AUTO TECHRookie+10.075
911Gianmarco QuaresminiITADinamic MotorsportPro+11.272
1032Max van SplunterenNEDGP EliteRookie+12.99
1127Joey MawsonAUSTeam AustraliaRookie+17.559
125Florian LatorreFRAFACH AUTO TECHPro+17.846
133Dylan PereiraLUXMomo Megatron Lechner RacingPro+17.994
149Saul HackZAFLechner Racing Middle EastPro+19.625
1520Roar LindlandNORpierre martinet by ALMERASPro Am+20.755
1624Janne FittjeGERTeam Project 1 - FachPro+21.138
176Kantadhee KusiriTHAFACH AUTO TECHRookie+21.587
1815Enzo GuibbertFRAMRS GT-RacingPro+23.212
1926Marius NakkenNORTeam Project 1 - FachRookie+23.36
2014Nicolas MisslinFRAMRS GT-RacingPro Am+27.459
2112Philipp SagerAUTDinamic MotorsportPro Am+30.583
2231Jesse van KuijkNEDGP EliteRookie+30.092
2328Stephen GroveAUSTeam AustraliaPro Am+41.553
2418Michael VerhagenNEDMRS Cup-RacingPro+41.696
2529Marc CiniAUSTeam AustraliaPro Am+49.161
2617Pablo OteroARGMRS Cup-RacingPro Am+49.294
2719Fernando CroceBRAMRS Cup-RacingPro+49.714
DNF21Clement MateuFRApierre martinet by ALMERASPro AmDNF
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Faultless Andlauer takes pole position in Spain

PREVIEW: 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

ANALYSIS: 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship – 2019...

Six champions – One Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

Preview – FIA World Endurance Championship: 6 Hours...

GALLERY: Flashback – 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup...

GALLERY: Flashback – 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup...

GALLERY: Flashback – 2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup...

Porsche one-make cup round up: 8-14 April 2019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More