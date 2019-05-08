Barcelona ‘A Good Chance’ to Assess Racing Point’s 2019 Progress – Stroll

Lance Stroll admitted it was pleasing to return to the points in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago, with the Canadian aiming for more this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Racing Point F1 Team had it’s most competitive weekend of the season so far at the Baku City Circuit, with Stroll’s ninth place complimenting the sixth place finish for team-mate Sergio Pérez, and with updates being brought to the RP19 for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, he is hopeful that he can enjoy another competitive race.

“Baku was a fun race,” said Stroll. “I was pleased to be back in the points and it was our most competitive weekend of the year so far. The car felt really good in the race and I enjoyed some good battles.

“As we return to Europe, we always see a big development race up and down the grid. We’ve got some updates coming and it’s going to be interesting to see how we compare to the teams around us this weekend.

“It’s been a few months since we were in Barcelona for winter testing, so it’s a good chance to see how much progress we have made with the car – even though track conditions will be very different in May.”

Stroll, who has yet to break out of Q1 during his spell with Racing Point, knows that the flowing nature of the Barcelona track makes finding a good rhythm very important to get a good lap time, and it is imperative to have a well-balanced car to maximise the speed around the high-speed turns.

“Barcelona is a very technical track,” said Stroll. “You have to find your rhythm because so many of the corners flow into the next one.

“You have to get the car well-balanced in the high-speed corners to give you confidence in the first couple of sectors. It’s a track we all know well from testing and so it’s usually a very close grid.”