Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Spanish Grand Prix

FIA Formula 1 World Championship leader Valtteri Bottas topped the second practice session of the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix weekend, finishing faster the session faster than his impressive lap times that took him to the top of the timesheets in the opening practice session.

Bottas beat Mercedes-AMG Motorsport teammate Lewis Hamilton top the fastest time of the day by 0.049 seconds as the Silver Arrows continued their impressive form in their updated W10.

Scuderia Ferrari have brought an updated SF90 as they look to recapture their pre-season form, they finished the day 0.301 seconds off of the pace with Charles Leclerc setting the third fastest time of the session, teammate Sebastian Vettel showed a similar pace with at time 0.088 seconds down on the Monegasque driver.

Fifth to eighth places were occupied by Red Bull Racing and Haas F1 team as 0.320 seconds covered the four drivers with Max Verstappen leading the way, 0.751 seconds slower than Bottas’ fastest time. Romain Grosjean led Haas’ efforts ahead of Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is in good form to continue his points scoring run at his home race with the ninth fastest time, having never been out of the points in Spain. Daniil Kvyat rounded out the top 10 times.

Lance Stroll returned to the track after crashing out of the first practice session, unfortunately for the Canadian he was forced to run older parts for the second practice due to the Racing Point F1 Team not having enough time to fix the broken parts. The team are confident they can repair the car to its full upgraded package for running tomorrow.

The only incident of note in the session was Robert Kubica spinning on cold tyres as he was about to start a flying lap.