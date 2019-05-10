Formula 1

Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice at Spanish Grand Prix

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Valtteri Bottas
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

FIA Formula 1 World Championship leader Valtteri Bottas topped the second practice session of the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix weekend, finishing faster the session faster than his impressive lap times that took him to the top of the timesheets in the opening practice session.

Bottas beat Mercedes-AMG Motorsport teammate Lewis Hamilton top the fastest time of the day by 0.049 seconds as the Silver Arrows continued their impressive form in their updated W10.

Scuderia Ferrari have brought an updated SF90 as they look to recapture their pre-season form, they finished the day 0.301 seconds off of the pace with Charles Leclerc setting the third fastest time of the session, teammate Sebastian Vettel showed a similar pace with at time 0.088 seconds down on the Monegasque driver.

Fifth to eighth places were occupied by Red Bull Racing and Haas F1 team as 0.320 seconds covered the four drivers with Max Verstappen leading the way, 0.751 seconds slower than Bottas’ fastest time. Romain Grosjean led Haas’ efforts ahead of Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is in good form to continue his points scoring run at his home race with the ninth fastest time, having never been out of the points in Spain. Daniil Kvyat rounded out the top 10 times.

Lance Stroll returned to the track after crashing out of the first practice session, unfortunately for the Canadian he was forced to run older parts for the second practice due to the Racing Point F1 Team not having enough time to fix the broken parts. The team are confident they can repair the car to its full upgraded package for running tomorrow.

The only incident of note in the session was Robert Kubica spinning on cold tyres as he was about to start a flying lap.

Pos.No.DriverNat.TeamTimeGap
177Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:17.2840.0
244Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:17.3330.049
316Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow1:17.5850.301
45Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow1:17:6730.389
533Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:18.0350.751
68Romain GrosjeanFRARich Energy Haas F1 Team1:18.1530.869
710Pierre GaslyFRAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:18.2380.954
820Kevin MagnussenDENRich Energy Haas F1 Team1:18.3551.071
955Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1:18.6581.374
1026Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1:18.7221.438
117Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:18.7271.443
1223Alexander AlbonTHARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1:18.7791.495
1318Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1:18.8391.555
1427Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team1:18.8611.577
153Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team1:18.9341.650
164Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:19.0411.757
1799Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1:19.4272.143
1811Sergio PérezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1:19.4482.164
1963George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing1:20.1912.907
2088Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing1:20.7813.4
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

Related articles

Pirelli’s Mario Isola Thinks “The Gap Between The...

Bottas Edges Vettel in Opening Barcelona Practice; Stroll...

McLaren Needs to be ‘Self-Critical’ to be Successful...

Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer: “I’d like to see...

Renault’s Cyril Abiteboul: “We know we are capable...

McLaren’s Andreas Seidl: “It’s hard to say where...

Nico Hülkenberg: “We’ll put our heads together and...

Daniel Ricciardo: “We’ll be targeting a clean weekend...

Winter testing results can help us in this...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More