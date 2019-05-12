Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Bosses in Talks to Extend F1 Race Contract

Vicens Aguilera, the boss of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, is hopeful that a deal can be done with Formula 1 officials so that the Spanish track can remain on the calendar beyond this season, although they have a summer deadline for any contract to be signed.

Ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, rumours were that the 2019 event was going to be the final race at the track, with the Dutch circuit of Zandvoort set for a return to the calendar in 2020, but despite this, Aguilera insists it is not guaranteed that Formula 1 will not return to the track next season.

“We are in the process of renewing our contract and we still have time to discuss it,” said Aguilera to Motorsport.com. “It was a coincidence that the grand prix has taken place while we are in this process, so after the weekend we will continue our talks about the future of the race.

“It’s not easy to put everything together but we are in the process. We have to use the time we have. We don’t have a deadline, but I know that we can not arrive to the summer without a solution.

“If we have to use ‘extra time’ we will do it if we get the deal. The goal is to have a reasonable agreement for both parties. If we are smart enough we will find a solution.”

One thing that may change should Spain sign that new deal may be the date of the race, with it possibly moving to later in the season to accommodate Zandvoort, however, Aguilera does not see this as a problem.

“First we have to finish the deal for the agreement, which is the most important thing,” said Aguilera. “Then we have to discuss the date.

“This is a second level discussion: first and most important is to arrange the deal. I wish I can have this date discussion after signing the new agreement. If we have to move the date, then let’s see what happens. We have one tradition with the date in May but it’s not a concern to us.”