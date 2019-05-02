Daniil Kvyat left disappointed after an early retirement in Baku

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat left disappointed after a bizarre collision with Renault F1 Team racer Daniel Ricciardo forced him to retire in Baku.

Kvyat had enjoyed a solid start to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix but a strange incident in lap 32 ended his race prematurely. Ricciardo locked up as he entered Turn 3 on the Baku City Circuit and went into the slip lane.

In a bid to avoid him Kvyat pulled up and stopped. However, Kvyat’s avoiding action ended up with disastrous consequences as Ricciardo reversed out of the slip road, straight into Kvyat’s Toro Rosso.

Despite the accident, Kvyat insisted he held no grudges with his Australian rival,“It wasn’t the best of days as we had to retire the car through no fault of our own, but these things happen in racing. “I have no issue with Daniel, he recognised his mistake and we now turn the page.

“Of course, I was a bit disappointed in the moment as I thought we could have scored a point, but there’s not much you can do about it.”

Despite a disappointing retirement in Baku, Kvyat is looking ahead to Spain where there’ll be upgrades aplenty across the grid.

Before the Spanish Grand Prix, the team will undertake research and data analysis which Kvyat is hoping will add to their performance at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

He added: “Yesterday, our car was great in Qualifying, but we struggled with some tyre management today, so we’ll investigate to understand why and just move on to the next race. We have a strong package and I’m sure our time will come.”