“Fairly Boring Race” Sees Antonio Giovinazzi Finish Last In Monaco

A disappointing 2019 Monaco Grand Prix for Antonio Giovinazzi saw the Italian finish nineteenth and last after bungling a mid-race move on Robert Kubica.

Alfa Romeo Racing struggled for pace throughout the weekend with Giovinazzi qualifying fifteenth, one position behind his team-mate. A three-place grid penalty for impeding Nico Hülkenberg in qualifying dropped Giovinazzi to eighteenth.

The Italian dropped a position at the start and courtesy of Monaco’s narrow streets, failed to make progress throughout the race, benefitting only from the retirement of Charles Leclerc.

“It was not a very entertaining race for us,” said Giovinazzi. “I lost a position to a Williams in the first corner and, even though my pace was faster, I couldn’t find a way through.”

Giovinazzi attempted to pass Robert Kubica at the Rascasse hairpin but tapped the Pole into a half-spin, temporarily blocking the track.

“I tried a move at Rascasse but there was not enough space for two cars, we touched and I got stuck. It was really frustrating to stay behind slower cars, it ended up to be a fairly boring race for me.”

Along with the two Williams Racing drivers, Giovinazzi remains on zero points in the drivers’ championship standings.