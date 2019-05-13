George Russell: Williams “Are Going In The Right Direction”

George Russell believes ROKiT Williams Racing “are going in the right direction” despite finishing seventeenth in the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix.

Continuing their poor form in 2019, Williams once again finished bottom of the time-sheets in qualifying and trailed their competitors throughout the race, with Russell beating team-mate Robert Kubica for the fifth race in a row.

The British rookie has called the race “a standard Grand Prix” but remains positive that Williams are improving.

“It was a standard Grand Prix for us,” said Russell. “Our race pace was probably slower than the qualifying pace, so that is something for us to look at.

“It has been an intriguing weekend for us. We have brought some test items and got some decent information from those. I think we are going in the right direction.”

Williams are due to test this week in Barcelona as they look to lift themselves from the foot of the constructors’ and drivers’ championship standings.