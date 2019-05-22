Gordon-Colebrooke Laments Unlucky Trip To Norfolk

Century Motorsport driver Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke is looking for better luck in Silverstone next month than came his way at Snetterton. The Buckinghamshire based driver, who shares with Angus Fender in the #43 BMW M4 GT4, suffered a double retirement at Snetterton after a points scoring debut at Oulton Park.

The weekend started well for the duo, with strong pace in free practice leaving Gordon-Colebrooke hopeful of a strong qualifying session. After qualifying the M4 GT4 in 12th place on the grid, Colebrooke handed over to Fender for the second ten minute session. He was unable to match the performance of his team mate though and the #43 would line up in 13th place for the second race.

On Sunday it was a double dose of bad luck for the pair as Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke was knocked out of the race before the first corner. Contact with a slow starting Ford Mustang forced the driver to park on the inside of the track before Palmer with wrecked front right suspension.

For race two, Fender managed to make it most of the way through his stint after the Century Motorsport team pulled out all the stops to make the car ready. Just before the halfway mark, the #43 was involved in another impact. The rear suspension was badly damaged along with a frontal impact which caused significant damage. Fender was forced to retire on the spot.

Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke: “After practice we were very confident heading into qualifying. It seemed like we had the pace to qualify at the sharp end of the GT4 field, but everyone else just found more speed between FP2 and qualifying. There wasn’t a chance for us to match our competitors’ pace, the BOP standards clearly haven’t helped us.”

“It was a real shame to have retired from race one so soon. There was a really slow starting Mustang in front of me and when I tried to go around him, he then proceeded to come across me whilst we were partly alongside, and we made contact. My Century Motorsport mechanics did a great job to get the car ready for race two.

“We couldn’t have been unluckier this weekend. In race two, Angus took evasive action to overtake an Aston Martin which came across him under braking and subsequently he got hit by a car behind.”

“You have to look ahead though, and I can’t wait to go to Silverstone next month for my home round of the British GT Championship.”

The Silverstone 500 takes place on the weekend of the 8th-9th June where the team will be hoping for more luck.