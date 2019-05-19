LIVE: 2019 British GT Championship – Snetterton Race 2

Welcome to TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk’s live coverage of the 4th round of the 2019 British GT Championship from Snetterton in Norfolk. After an action packed first race for the GT cars the grids will form up in changing conditions for another 1 hour encounter. Nikki Thiim holds the pole for the GT3 cars in his TF Sport Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3. In GT4 it is the Mercedes-AMG GT4 of Scott Malvern who holds the pole for Team Parker Racing.

This article will refresh automatically throughout the race. Live TV coverage is available on BritishGT.com.