GRT lights up the times in Pre Qualifying

Saturdays Pre Qualifying session for the Blancpain Endurance Cup at Silverstone was topped by the #63 Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan Evo GT3.

Mirko Bortolotti set the quickest time of the weekend so far with a 1:59.640, breaking the 2 minute barrier that seemed so elusive in the free practice session of the morning.

Miguel Molina onboard his #72 SMP Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 gave a good effort but was just 0.074 slower than Bortolotti.

Black Falcon arrived in this session and starting to get on the pace. the #4 Mercedes AMG Mercedes from Black Falcon has had a great start to the season and sits at the top of the overall combined points for the season so far.

Ram Racing suffered an accident in Free practice in the morning but turned the car around well to give it back to the drivers Remon Vos and Tom Onslow-Cole. The team did a fantastic job on the repairs and the drivers repaid them with the quickest time in the Pro-AM class.

Silver Cup class was topped once again with the #333 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari just as they did in Fridays Bronze testing. The next car in the Silver Cup was the #555 Orange1 FFF racing team Lamborghini just 0.3secs behind the #333 Rinaldi Ferrari.

This Pre Qualifying really unleashed the pace in the cars, the cars were the quickest we’ve seen so far and much more spread apart. In the mornings Free Practice session we saw 24 cars all within 1 second of each others times but this Pre Qualifying session had only 9 cars within a second. This is more what we’ll see when qualifying begins Sunday morning.

Sundays Qualifying gets underway at 9:40am local time with 3 short sharp 15 minute sessions to decide the grid for round 2 of the Blancpain Endurance Series.

The race is due for a 15:00 Green Flag for it’s 3 hour time limit.