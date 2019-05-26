Formula 1

Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “I think we’re happier today than upset”

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “I think we’re happier today than upset”
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Guenther Steiner was pleased to see Kevin Magnussen secure a top six grid slot for the Monaco Grand Prix, but the Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team bemoaned the traffic problems that prevented Romain Grosjean joining his team-mate in Q3 on Saturday.

Magnussen was the best of the midfield pack and qualified an excellent sixth on the grid, which came despite the Dane damaging his front wing during Q2, with Steiner pleased with the smooth job at recovering from that situation to allow him to attack in Q3.

Grosjean, on the other hand, was looking to join Magnussen inside the top ten but found his run baulked by Red Bull Racing’s Pierre Gasly, who was penalised for the incident post-session.  Steiner felt the Frenchman had the speed to join his team-mate inside the top ten but for the incident with Gasly that left him down in thirteenth.

“A very good day on one side of the garage,” said Steiner.  “Kevin (Magnussen) did a fantastic job. We couldn’t have done anything better.

“The team was fantastic in reacting to when he had the damaged front wing. Everything was smooth, so I’m very happy and proud of that one, as can the guys.

“Romain (Grosjean) was impeded by Gasly – it was the wrong moment, at the wrong time, at the wrong place. He was pushed out of getting into Q3 by that, otherwise I think he would have made it in easily to Q3. Overall, I think we’re happier today than upset.”

Thanks to Gasly’s penalty, Magnussen profits to start fifth on the grid, but Steiner is hopeful that both drivers can deliver clean races so they can score more points on Sunday.

“We start P5 tomorrow with Kevin, because Gasly was penalized, and we just need to deliver a clean race, and get as many points as possible so we can build on our tally from Spain,” said Steiner.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Seidl Pleased with McLaren Recovery in Monaco after...

‘Satisfactory’ and ‘Successful’ Monaco Qualifying for Toro Rosso...

More Pain for Williams Racing Duo After Last...

Lance Stroll Continues Q1 Elimination Run in Monaco...

Sergio Pérez: “We have to hope for some...

Kimi Räikkönen: “We were just not fast enough,...

Grosjean Bemoans Monaco Traffic as Gasly Block Denies...

Lando Norris on Q2 Error: “I didn’t do...

Nico Hülkenberg: “I felt the car had the...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More