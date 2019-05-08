Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Harper takes second victory of Carrera Cup GB season

by Vince Pettit
Dan Harper - Porsche
Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

Dan Harper repeated his performance from the opening race weekend of the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB by taking the first victory of the weekend at Donington Park.

Ahead of the race there was changeable weather conditions, but thankfully by the time it came to the race start the track was dry and the 16 drivers took to the circuit on slick tyres.

2014 champion Josh Webster started from pole position but it was George Gamble who would lead in to the first corner as he got the jump from second on the grid. Harper passed Lewis Plato and Webster to move in to second place by the end of the first lap.

On the second lap Plato would find a way around Webster to take third place until the middle of the race as Harper forged in to the lead on lap 9, demoting Gamble to second place into Redgate. The 2018 Rookie champion would lose out again a lap later when Plato moved in to second place through the Craner Curves.

It was short lived as a lap later Plato dropped to fifth place after briefly running off track, promoting Gamble to second and Webster to third, where positions would stay the same until the end of the race for the top three positions, while Plato was left to settle for fourth place.

Dan Vaughan and Seb Perez were battling hard at this point of the race before contact saw Perez spear off of the circuit, ending up in the barriers and out of the race.

George Gamble and Lewis Plato

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

In Pro-Am it was Karl Leonard who led the way ahead of Jamie Orton and Jack McCarthy at the start of the race. On lap 2 McCarthy moved up to second place before a lap later taking the lead.

Leonard dropped out of the battle after running off of the circuit leaving the battle for the Pro-Am honours between  McCarthy, Orton and Esmee Hawkey.

In the Am class Justin Sherwood took victory ahead of John Ferguson and Adam Knight. Peter Kyle-Henney was a an early frontrunner in the class before losing out after a brief run across the grass.

Position#DriverTeamClassTime
133Dan HarperJTRPro26:20.876
223George GambleRedline RacingPro+2.366
39Josh WebsterTeam Parker RacingPro+10.896
411Lewis PlatoMotorbase PerformancePro+15.722
555Dan VaughanMotorbase PerformancePro+16.450
64Jack McCarthy (R)Redline RacingPro Am+17.043
771Jamie OrtonJTRPro Am+19.738
825Tom Roche (R)Rob Boston RacingPro+28.033
93Esmee HawkeyGT MarquesPro Am+37.090
107Justin SherwoodTeam Parker RacingAm+40.057
1136Karl LeonardTeam Parker RacingPro Am+42.024
1299Rob Boston (R)Rob Boston RacingPro Am+47.606
1315John Ferguson (R)In2 RacingAm+1 Lap
148Adam Knight (R)Valluga RacingAm+1 Lap
1522Peter Kyle-HenneyIn2 RacingAm+3 Laps
DNF77Seb PerezRedline RacingProAccident
0 comment
0
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

