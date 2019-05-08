Harper takes second victory of Carrera Cup GB season

Dan Harper repeated his performance from the opening race weekend of the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB by taking the first victory of the weekend at Donington Park.

Ahead of the race there was changeable weather conditions, but thankfully by the time it came to the race start the track was dry and the 16 drivers took to the circuit on slick tyres.

2014 champion Josh Webster started from pole position but it was George Gamble who would lead in to the first corner as he got the jump from second on the grid. Harper passed Lewis Plato and Webster to move in to second place by the end of the first lap.

On the second lap Plato would find a way around Webster to take third place until the middle of the race as Harper forged in to the lead on lap 9, demoting Gamble to second place into Redgate. The 2018 Rookie champion would lose out again a lap later when Plato moved in to second place through the Craner Curves.

It was short lived as a lap later Plato dropped to fifth place after briefly running off track, promoting Gamble to second and Webster to third, where positions would stay the same until the end of the race for the top three positions, while Plato was left to settle for fourth place.

Dan Vaughan and Seb Perez were battling hard at this point of the race before contact saw Perez spear off of the circuit, ending up in the barriers and out of the race.

In Pro-Am it was Karl Leonard who led the way ahead of Jamie Orton and Jack McCarthy at the start of the race. On lap 2 McCarthy moved up to second place before a lap later taking the lead.

Leonard dropped out of the battle after running off of the circuit leaving the battle for the Pro-Am honours between McCarthy, Orton and Esmee Hawkey.

In the Am class Justin Sherwood took victory ahead of John Ferguson and Adam Knight. Peter Kyle-Henney was a an early frontrunner in the class before losing out after a brief run across the grass.