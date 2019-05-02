In a weekend of ups and downs, Josh Cook remains resolute

Despite carrying maximum ballast as the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship standings leader, Josh Cook astounded many in qualifying as he placed his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R second on the grid for the first race on Sunday.

However, a collision between himself and Sam Tordoff, which stewards deemed a racing incident, looked to have ruined the weekend before it had really even had the chance to begin.

Further incident in race two when he collided with Tom Oliphant at Redgate looked to have compounded misery further. But having battled from twenty-fourth on the grid to eighth, Josh placed himself in prime real estate for a move up the grid in a reverse grid draw. Third was where the final race was to be started.

Despite dropping a place in the early stages, getting past Jake Hill on the hard tyre shod Audi was easy pickings and Josh duly took his second podium finish of the season and second in the drivers championship heading to Thruxton.

In a glass half full mood, Josh summed up his weekend saying, “If our bad weekends can end up like today and we can still come away with a podium then I can’t complain too much.

“It’s mega to have fought back in the way that we have, and to finish up with third in the final race is credit to the team for the hard work that they’ve put in again.

“It’s a long championship and we’re still well placed in the standings heading to Thruxton.”