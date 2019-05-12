Kevin Magnussen pleased with seventh as he scores first points since Australia

Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen finished seventh in the Spanish Grand Prix to record his first points since the Australian Grand Prix.

His seventh place finish meant he was ‘best of the rest’ and, with his teammate Romain Grosjean squeezing into tenth, it meant Haas’ first double point scoring finish of the season.

Needless to say the Danish-born racer was pleased with his efforts and said he felt it was a much better performance from the American team.

“It was good race in terms of pace, we had strong pace – especially towards the end. I didn’t have that many problems with tires. It’s been much better for us this time.” said Magnussen.

Despite starting well, both Haas drivers ended up colliding after Grosjean attempted to make a move on Magnussen.

The team insist the air has been cleared between the two and Magnussen didn’t dwell on the incident.

As the Safety Car returned to the pit lane, Magnussen charged down Red Bull Racing driver Pierre Gasly but, ultimately, had to settle with seventh.

Magnussen said: “We had a brilliant second pit stop from the team when the safety car came out to jump Kyvat.

“I had good temperature in my tires at the restart, I got past Romain then attacked Gasly as well, but I couldn’t quite hold on to him. It was a good race for us.”