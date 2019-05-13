Lance Stroll: “Not Much I Could Do” In Norris Incident

Lance Stroll says “there was not much I could do” to avoid race-ending contact with Lando Norris in the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix.

Stroll and his SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team had struggled for pace throughout the Spanish GP weekend and the Canadian was embroiled in a battle for fourteenth with Norris with twenty-two laps to go.

The pair made contact entering turn two with Stroll going on to make further contact with the tyre barrier.

“I haven’t seen the replay of the incident with Lando yet, so I need to have a look at it in detail first,” said Stroll. “I braked on the inside while he was on the outside and then I had to turn in to make the left hand corner.

“Unfortunately there is not enough space for two cars and there was not much I could do. I felt contact on my rear and I was sent into the gravel.

“It was a tough weekend for the team so we just need to put it behind us and focus on bouncing back in Monaco.”

The incident saw Stroll’s first retirement of the year and sees the Canadian fourteenth in the drivers’ standings.