Lando Norris: “A long race and not a lot more I could’ve done”

Lando Norris does not believe he could have done much more during the Monaco Grand Prix as the young Briton just missed out on a point’s finish, finishing down in eleventh position.

The McLaren F1 Team racer started the race on Pirelli’s medium tyre compound and made them last until lap forty-eight when he made his pit stop, switching the soft compound until the chequered flag.

Unfortunately, the time he lost in managing his medium tyres early on cost him enough time to fall behind Renault F1 Team’s Daniel Ricciardo when he did make his stop, and despite having the advantage of running on the softer compound, he was unable to get close enough to the Australian to make an attempt on the top ten.

Ricciardo ultimately was able to move up to ninth due to the penalty handed out to Romain Grosjean for crossing the exit line of the pit lane after his one and only pit stop, but Norris was just too far away from the Haas F1 Team racer to snatch the final point, missing out by 5.767 seconds.

“A long race and not a lot more I could’ve done,” said Norris. “A couple of cars got past me in the opening laps – but both of those guys got punctures [Nico Hülkenberg and Charles Leclerc] so it didn’t affect me too much.

“It was a fairly straightforward race from then on. I had to manage my tyres in the middle of the race which restricted my pace and actually helped out Carlos [Sainz Jr.].

“It was a good result at the end of the day for the team and that’s the positive thing. For myself maybe not great and perhaps I could’ve got a point, but I’m still happy.”