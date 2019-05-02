Lawrence Stroll ‘Couldn’t be Happier’ with Baku Result for Racing Point

Lawrence Stroll insisted he could not have been happier with the outcome of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he saw the Racing Point F1 Team he has invested heavily in secure their first two-car points finish of 2019.

Sergio Pérez gave Racing Point their best result of the season so far, starting and finishing inside the top ten, with his sixth place the best Racing Point could have hoped for with five of the top six drivers in the three fastest teams finishing the race.

Lance Stroll, the son of Lawrence, was able to put the disappointment of being eliminated from Qualifying on Saturday at the first hurdle for the eighth consecutive race weekend behind him by climbing into the points early in the race, with the Canadian able to claim ninth place at the chequered flag.

Lawrence Stroll, who led a consortium to buy out the Sahara Force India F1 Team midway through the 2018 Formula 1 season, was pleased to see the team score ten points at the Baku City Circuit ‘on merit’ and he could not have asked for more from their weekend.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Racing Point team principal Stroll to Motorsport.com. “I think we finished where we deserved to finish, on merit.

“We know that there are six cars that are in a different league. So we couldn’t have asked for more.”

Racing Point now sit fifth in the Constructors’ Championship thanks to the result in Azerbaijan on seventeen points, one behind the McLaren F1 Team in fourth and four clear of the Alfa Romeo Racing team in sixth, heading into the next round in Spain.