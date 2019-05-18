Louis Foster storms to last-gasp Thruxton pole

Louis Foster has stormed to a last-gasp pole position at Thruxton, pipping Carlin‘s Zane Maloney to the top spot by 0.076s in the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost.

The Double R driver, and championship leader, was mixing it in the middle of the pack for much of the session before nailing his final lap to take his second pole of the season.

Maloney led much of the session but ultimately had to settle for second on the grid with Tommy Foster lining up in third place for Arden.

Joe Turney showed good pace early on, sitting just behind Maloney in second but was unable to improve later in the session so dropped to fourth spot.

Josh Skelton lines up fifth for JHR Developments after another solid qualifying with Luke Browning just 0.034s behind in sixth for Richardson Racing.

Skelton’s team-mate Carter Williams set an identical time to Browning and sits seventh with Arden’s Bart Hortsen in eighth.

Sebastian Alvarez lost track time as an issue with his car meant he didn’t set a lap in the early stages of the session so could only manage ninth on the grid in the #94 Double R car. Arden’s Alex Connor will line up 10th in his second weekend in the championship.

The Fortec pair of Roberto Faria and Mario Martinez occupy 11th and 12th on the grid respectively with Reema Juffali continuing to close the gap to her competitors in her debut season in 13th.

Race one takes place later this afternoon at 15.45 local time.