Formula 1

Many Questions Remain over Tyre Strategy Calls in Barcelona – Mario Isola

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Many Questions Remain over Tyre Strategy Calls in Barcelona – Mario Isola
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Mario Isola thought that some drivers might have gambled on getting through Q2 on Saturday using the Medium compound tyre at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but all ten drivers who did make it through to Q3 will start the race on the soft compound.

Valtteri Bottas’ lap record breaking pole lap for the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport team confirmed Isola’s pre-race expectations that Qualifying was going to be a rapid affair, with the Finn setting a new fastest lap of 1:15.406s to take pole position.

Isola, the Head of F1 and Car Racing of Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier Pirelli, believes those teams may be targeting a two-stop strategy on Sunday by using this strategy, although there are possibilities that they could extend their stint on the soft long enough to make a one-stopper the way to go.

However, with those drivers inside the top ten committed to a soft tyre start, Isola feels there could be possibilities that drivers outside the top ten could use an alternative strategy work to score points.

“Like we thought, this was an extremely rapid qualifying session, with Bottas lowering the pole benchmark from last year by more than half a second and setting another circuit record,” said Isola.

“We thought that some drivers might attempt to get through Q2 on the medium tyre but this turned out not to be the case, which means that they are either targeting a two-stopper or they feel confident that a soft-hard strategy would work tomorrow.

“It’s going to be interesting to see which option they choose, and whether or not an alternative strategy from outside the top 10 could challenge their thinking. Weather conditions have varied a bit today, and this could be another factor influencing tyre performance tomorrow.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Bosses in Talks to Extend...

Hülkenberg, Giovinazzi handed Penalties ahead of Spanish Grand...

Honda Pleased to See Three Cars Inside Top...

“Some good opportunities” to Score Points in Barcelona...

Qualifying performance ‘was just not enough” for McLaren...

Renault’s Alan Permane: “We have mixed emotions from...

Kimi Räikkönen: “It’s not one big issue we...

Lando Norris: “Not a bad day but getting...

Differing Opinions for Renault Drivers after Spanish Grand...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More