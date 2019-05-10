Formula 1

McLaren Needs to be ‘Self-Critical’ to be Successful Again – Andreas Seidl

by Paul Hensby
Credit: Andy Hone/McLaren F1 Team

Andreas Seidl says the McLaren F1 Team have to be self-critical and open-minded, amongst other traits, if they are to close the gap to the front of the field and return to their glory days in Formula 1.

Seidl is attending his first Grand Prix this weekend as McLaren’s new Team Principal having officially joined the Woking-based team on 1 May following his departure from his role within the Porsche LMP1 squad, and the German has been tasked at improving the team’s status within the sport after a number of years in the doldrums.

He says it is important for everyone within the team to feel valued, but at the same time everyone needs to question themselves, be open to change and learn from any mistakes if they want to move forward in Formula 1.

“Success in motorsport is always a big team effort,” said Seidl on McLaren’s official website.  “You need to have an efficient organisation in place with the right talent in the right positions.

“People need to feel valued and be aware of the importance of their specific role to the overall success of the team.  It is important to give the team a clear vision and a clear target.

“You are up against the best in this sport. You need to create a spirit and a mentality inside the team which drives everybody forward day by day.

“This means being self-critical, questioning yourself every day, being open-minded and open to change, striving for permanent improvements, accepting risks and failures, learning from your mistakes, and respecting your competitors.”

