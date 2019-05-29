Monaco Result ‘A Good Reward for all the Hard Work’ Going On at McLaren – Seidl

Andreas Seidl thanked the entire McLaren F1 Team for a ‘well-executed’ Monaco Grand Prix in which Carlos Sainz Jr.’s excellent sixth place finish ensured the team strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

All though it is still early days in the season, McLaren continued to score points on a regular basis, with four of the opening six races seeing at least one of the drivers break into the top ten on race day.

For team principal Seidl, the result at the Circuit de Monaco was a good reward for everyone involved with the team either track side or the factory as they moved thirteen points clear of the fifth-placed Racing Point F1 Team thanks to Sunday’s eight points.

“Thanks to the entire team for a clean and well-executed race,” said Seidl. “This result strengthens our fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, which is a good reward for all of the hard work by everyone trackside and back at the factory.”

Seidl felt Sainz’s strategy call not to pit under the early safety car was the reason why his result was so good, although he did benefit from the pace of team-mate Lando Norris, who was nursing his medium tyres long into the race, with those behind the Briton, including those who had gambled on pitting behind the safety car, losing significant amount of time.

The delay in pitting Norris enabled Sainz to jump ahead of the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Kevin Magnussen, who were both hindered by the early stop and being stuck in traffic as opposed to having clear track like the Spaniard did.

“Carlos gained a position on the first lap and the right call from the strategy team to stay out during the Safety Car period gained him another two places,” said Seidl. “This, plus the overall fastest pit-lane time of the entire field and Carlos producing a strong drive and managing to stay in front of Kyvat, all combined to earn him a well-deserved sixth place.

“Lando lost two positions in the opening laps. Thereafter he was into a strategy to help him manage his Medium compound tyres and go for a long first stint. While this compromised his own race it in turn helped Carlos’ race.

“Everyone stays ultra-focussed for Canada where our aim is to have both cars in the points after Lando missed out by one place on his Monaco Grand Prix debut.”