Norris “Happy” Despite “Messy” Practice In Monaco

Lando Norris described his first Monaco Grand Prix practice sessions as “a bit messy” as the McLaren F1 Team finished just outside the top ten.

Norris was twelfth fastest in the afternoon session after being only fifteenth fastest in Free Practice 1.

This is the British drivers first experience of a F1 car round the Circuit de Monaco and he made a slight error during the first session as he locked up at the first corner and went straight on into the escape road, locking up and damaging his set of tyres.

“Overall not a bad day, not perfect and a bit messy.

“I had a lock-up in FP1 which made me lose quite a few laps and I couldn’t do all the running we’d planned, but we still maximised the session and did some aero runs instead.”

Norris found almost 8 tenths of a second in Free Practice 2 but knows there is work to be done ahead of Qualifying if he is to get to the front of the congested midfield.

“We made a decent improvement between sessions and FP2 was much better, so I’m happy with what we achieved.

“But there’s still a lot of work to do, and we need to make sure we make some more positive changes so that we can be at the front of the midfield.”