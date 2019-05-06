Pérez Optimstic About First Racing Point Upgrades

Sergio Pérez is hopeful that Racing Point F1 Team’s upgrades for the Spanish Grand Prix can be a sign of things to come for the team.

The Spanish Grand Prix is the first European race of the 2019 season and traditionally the first race for the teams to bring upgrades to their car.

This is the first year under the new ownership of Lawrence Stroll and when speaking to Motorsport.com, Pérez was looking forward to seeing what the new upgrade will achieve.

“I think it will be the first impact of what we can be and that will be an important weekend for us.

“You have to remember that the new administration came in very late in the year, so we are a bit behind schedule, but we are playing catch-up.

Racing Point currently sit in fifth place in the constructors championship, a point behind McLaren F1 Team and the Mexican feels it will be interesting to see how the new upgrades effects the pack.

“I think we are on the same boat as everyone in the midfield.

“It will be very important to see where we are with our upgrades.

“If they work as planned we should make a good step, but I think everyone is on the same boat so we’ll see where we are.”

The new ownership has given the team a boost and Pérez is excited by the future of the team.

“He’s fully committed to it and he wants us to deliver on track.

“He’s delivering off the track which is very encouraging but he also understands that it’s a long term.

“Everything takes a lot of time, but you’ve seen with other teams. Look at Renault. Such a big organisation and they take time.”

“I certainly feel that I have a bright future here while in the previous years it was always about the next year and where I was going.

“Here I see good progress and I feel very comfortable, very happy, so we’ll see what happens.”