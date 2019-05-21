Petersson holds his nerve to win reverse-grid British F3 race at Snetterton

Lucas Petersson took a lights-to-flag victory in the reverse-grid race of the 2019 BRDC British F3 Championship at Snetterton, ultimately winning the race by 3.1 s over Benjamin Pedersen.

The race began with Petersson holding the lead over Kris Wright and Josh Mason behind as they plunged down into Riches for the for the first time. But there was jostling further behind, as Pederson made massive progress, with the Douglas Motorsport driver making his way up into second position.

Meanwhile, Josh Mason’s race came to a premature end as the Lanan Racing driver got on the curb and ran wide through Murrays in avoidance of Nazim Azman cutting him up. This pitched the car sideways as he went cascading across the gravel before he met an unfortunate end in the barrier which brought out the Safety Car.

At the restart, Petersson held the lead from Pedersen as the top two began to break away. But after a difficult opener, Wright sought to go on the offensive against third-placed driver Neil Verhagen, but to no avail. This meant that Wright was slowed down the back straight and in a bid to hold the faster cars behind, he braked too late into Nelson, ran wide and dropped down to thirteenth place.

Just behind, Ulysse De Pauw’s difficult weekend continues as the Belgian driver is forced to pit with mechanical gremlins on lap four, and while he does re-join the race, the problem means he is far off the back of the field. But he is not alone, as podium finisher from race one, Kiern Jewiss was also forced to pit following mechanical gremlins which relegates him from a potential top ten position.

There was trouble too for Ayrton Simmons as the Chris Dittmann Racing driver runs wide out of Murrays which saw him drop from twelfth after running inside the top seven for the first half of the race. He does make up one place on Wright for eleventh, but he sacrifices another possibility for good points here in Snetterton.

So at the chequered flag, Petersson won by 3.1 s over Pedersen after a great drive from the American, with Verhagen taking his first podium of the season.

In the championship meanwhile, Clement Novalak was able to gain a few extra points on Johnathan Hoggard as Novalak finished sixth with Hoggard down in eighth.

The final race of the weekend gets underway this afternoon at 14.10 when Hoggard will start from pole position and will be vying for another race win.