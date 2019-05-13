Pit-Lane To Thirteenth A Confidence Builder for Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg has focused on the positives following a disappointing result in the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix, saying he gained confidence with his pit-lane-to-thirteenth effort.

Hülkenberg was forced to start from the pit-lane after changing specification of front wing under parc fermé conditions following a crash in qualifying.

In the race, neither Hülkenberg nor his Renault F1 Team team-mate Daniel Ricciardo looked like challenging for a top ten position but the German says it was “nice to have a normal race” despite finishing thirteenth, one place behind Ricciardo.

“It was always going to be tricky today starting from the Pit Lane,” said Hülkenberg. “It wasn’t a great race as we didn’t score any points, but it was nice to have a normal race and grow the confidence back up. Especially after a tough weekend, that’s a positive.”

Hülkenberg hasn’t scored points since the season opening race in Australia and sits thirteenth in the drivers’ standings. Renault will look to get their season back on track in Monaco after a point-less race in Spain, after this week’s in-season test.

“I couldn’t quite fight for points in the end, we had 10-lap old Softs running against others who had pitted for fresh tyres after the Safety Car. I felt good and comfortable out there, which is promising heading into Monaco. I’m back in the R.S.19 on Tuesday, so we’ll be aiming for a productive day’s running.”