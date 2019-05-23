Points Possible for McLaren but Only if ‘Weekend Runs Smoothly’ – Andreas Seidl

Andreas Seidl insists points are a possibility for the McLaren F1 Team in this weekends Monaco Grand Prix, but only if the team has a smooth weekend from the beginning.

Both Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris have scored points twice in the opening five races of 2019, with the latter sitting tenth in the championship and the former eleventh, the duo separated by just two points. The team sit fourth overall in the Constructors’ Championship, five points clear of the Racing Point F1 Team.

Heading to Monaco, Seidl, the recently appointed team principal of McLaren, says the unique challenge of Monaco will offer opportunities to the team to add to their points tally, but only if they work to very high standards throughout the weekend, particularly through Qualifying and during the in-race pit stops.

“Monaco presents us with a unique challenge within the F1 season,” said Seidl. “The importance of qualifying is even higher there than at other tracks and it will be especially important that our trackside processes and operations work as they should.

“Points are on offer, but only if we ensure that the weekend runs smoothly. Given the nature of the Monaco circuit and the scenarios that regularly play out there, pit-stops and the right strategy calls can often play a pivotal role in the outcome of the race.

“In Spain, we proved that we can execute the fastest pit-stops on the grid and that we have a strategy team which excels in making the right calls in the heat of the moment. Maintaining and improving this high standard is one of our priorities for this weekend.”

McLaren used the post-Spanish Grand Prix test to attempt to understand the characteristics of the MCL34 more, as well as understanding the upgrades they brought to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

“We’ve also been working hard since the test in Spain to analyse the information gathered and understand more about the characteristics of our car and the upgrades we brought there, and apply that learning this weekend,” said Seidl.