Formula 1

Positive final day of testing for Räikkönen in Spain

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Positive final day of testing for Räikkönen in Spain
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Alfa Romeo Racing‘s Kimi Räikkönen has said the final day of in-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunyawas a pretty good day in the car.”

The Finn completed a total of 110 laps, setting his fastest lap, a 1:17.393, on the C5 tyre, the hardest available was good enough for fifth place on the timing screens.

“It was a pretty good day in the car.  After yesterday’s issues we had to change our testing programme slightly but we managed to get through all the different things we wanted to try.”

Räikkönen added that the team worked on a number of different things during the course of the day of testing, including different tyres, set-ups and newly-developed parts, in an attempt to make the car the best it can be for the next outing at the Monaco Grand Prix.

“We had the chance to work on different compounds, we worked on the set-up and we put a few different parts on the car, so it was a busy day.”

Despite the progress made by the team in testing, Räikkönen felt that if the team were given the opportunity to rerun the race weekend just past, they’d be able to bring home a better result.

“I feel that if we did the race weekend again, we’d be stronger than we were.”, he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Findlay Grant

Formula 1 writer for The Checkered Flag, follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5

Related articles

Fuoco: 2019 Ferrari Formula 1 car ‘really good...

Albon increasing his understanding of 2019 Toro Rosso...

Mazepin delighted with ‘incredible’ Mercedes F1 testing debut

Mazepin fastest on Mercedes debut at final day...

Guillaume Dezoteux – first day of testing in...

2019 Spanish Grand Prix: The Rookie Report

Test Days ‘Important’ to Latifi to Prepare for...

Pietro Fittipaldi: “We’ll definitely be able to learn...

Mercedes ‘Learned a lot’ During Opening Day of...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More