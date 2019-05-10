PREVIEW: 2019 Blancpain GT Endurance Cup at Silverstone

After the first round in Monza full of drama, action and wet weather. The teams are all at action stations once again for the Blancpain GT Endurance Cup at Silverstone for round 2 of the series.

The entry list for round 2 stays pretty much the same as round 1. 48 cars are officially entered with just 1 missing from the entry compared to the Monza entry, the #110 Antonelli Motorsport Mercedes being the one car that’s missing.

Dinamic Motorsport arrive at Silverstone this weekend leading the endurance cup after their debut win back at round 1. Orange1 FFF racing also made a fantastic debut back in Monza and will arrive wanting to go one step higher and take the win.

Last weekend saw the teams of the sprint cup have a blast around the Brands Hatch circuit. Mercedes took a double win and seem to be running with momentum heading into this second round of the endurance cup. Black Falcon are leading the way in the overall points thanks to last weekends great results.

In the Endurance Pro-AM cup, we see another debut team leading the way with Tempesta Racing in the hands of Chris Froggat, Chris Buncombe and Jonathan Hui. The team were running strong here back in April during some testing and with temperatures not differing by much, they may have the early advantage here with some car settings in the bag.

Ombra Racing having a driver line-up adjustment in their silver cup entry. Denis Dupont was due to take part in the TCR Europe this season. Now swapping his TCR for a brand new 2019 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO. Dupont will run with Ombra Racing in Silverstone, Paul Ricard and the big one of the season at the Spa 24 Hours.

Track action will get underway with some Bronze Driver testing Friday the 10th. The official sessions will commence Saturday 11th with free practice in the morning at 10:40 and Pre-Qualifying at 15:40.