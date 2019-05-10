PREVIEW: 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup

The 2019 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup gets underway this weekend with 32 cars set to take to the grid for the opening round at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the series once again supports the European races of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar along with the Mexican Grand Prix.

Ammermüller back for a third title

Leading the way in the pro class is the reigning two-time champion Michael Ammermüller as attempts to become only the third driver in the history of the series to secure three champions back-to-back. The rapid German is back with the BWT Lechner Racing squad that carried him to title glory but this year is joined by a new teammate, Julien Andlauer. The young Frenchman had a promising season last year as he collected two victories on the way to fourth in the championship.

Dylan Pereira is back with the Momo Megatron Lechner Racing team as he aims to add to his two podium finishes in 2018, joining him for the new season is 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Tio Ellinas, who will be using his circuit knowledge from his GP2 and GP3 experiences to full advantage. Both drivers showed promising pace in the pre-season tests and will no doubt be frontrunners throughout the year.

FACH AUTO TECH returns with a completely new line up, winner of the 2018 British Grand Prix supporting race Florian Latorre leads the line up supported by rookie racer Kantadhee Kusiri. 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champion Jaxon Evans makes the move up in to Supercup, while his name may not be known by many outside of Australia his fast pace has already seen him on the podium in the opening round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland so don’t be surprised to see him on the podium this year, potentially on the top step.

Another champion returning to the series is Al Faisal Al Zubair, the Omani secured his second Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East title in March this year and will be pushing to make it in to the top ten with the Lechner Racing Middle East team. Joining Al Zubair will be South African Saul Hack who took the Pro-Am honours in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East this year.

Mikkel O. Pedersen joins Dinamic Motorsport for his third season after competing two full seasons with MRS GT-Racing, the Dane is joined by 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia champion Gianmarco Quaresmini who joined the Supercup last year from the second round onwards. The young Italian will be hoping to put his knowledge to good use and hit the ground running with the team that helped to secure the title in Italy. Pro-Am racer Philipp Sager will be hoping to break in to the top three positions of the championship after missing out last season, finishing fourth in class.

Nicolas Misslin missed out on the Pro-Am title last season by 4 points to champion Roar Lindland, the Frenchman will be in the hunt for top honours in class again this year as he joins MRS GT-Racing. With Lindland also returning to the championship it looks set to be another vintage year in the Pro-Am class. Rookie Enzo Guibbert joins Misslin at the team having raced a mixture of LMP2 and GT4 machinery over the past year.

MRS Cup-Racing have a three car effort with Pro-Am racer Pablo Otero teaming up with Michael Verhagen and Fernando Croce.

Reigning Pro-Am champion Roar Lindland returns to defend his title switching to pierre martinet by ALMERAS for the 2019 season with fellow Pro-Am racer Clement Mateu alongside him.

martinet by ALMERAS features the sixth Carrera Cup champion on the grid in the shape of Turkish racer, Ayhancan Güven, who in 2018 secured the Carrera Cup France and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Benelux titles along with the FIA GT Nations Cup. Jaap van Lagen will be racing alongside Güven as he looks to add to improve on his two podium finishes of 2018.

After racing in GP3 and EuroFormula Open in 2018, Jannes Fittje makes the switch to sportscars for 2019 as he takes on a dual campaign in Carrera cup Deutschland and Supercup with Team Project 1 – FACH. Marius Nakken makes it a double rookie line up for the team as he returns for a full season after taking part in three races last season.

Run by the Herberth Motorsport squad, Team Australia join the grid with former single seater racer Joey Mawson heading up the team as he pursues a sportscar career. Carrera Cup Austrlia Pro-Am runners Stephen Grove and Marc Cini make it three Australian drivers in the team.

Team GP Elite complete the line up for the first race of the season with Jesse van Kuijk and Max van Splunteren.