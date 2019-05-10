Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer: “I’d like to see us remain at the front of the midfield fight”

Otmar Szafnauer says it is a good feeling to arrive at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix on the back of the Racing Point F1 Team’s best result of the season so far in Azerbaijan two weeks ago.

Szafnauer watched as Sergio Pérez secured an excellent sixth place finish for Racing Point at the Baku City Circuit, while Lance Stroll drove a strong race as well to finish ninth, ensuring the first two-car points finish of the season for the Silverstone-based outfit.

The result moved Racing Point up to fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship, just one point behind the McLaren F1 Team, and Szafnauer was pleased to see the team secure a good haul of points around a track where they had traditionally been strong.

“It’s nice to reflect on a strong result in Baku,” said Szafnauer, the CEO and Team Principal of Racing Point. “Getting both cars in the points and finishing best of the rest represents a really solid effort by the team.

“We knew the track had good potential and it was important we made the most of the opportunity.”

Szafnauer hopes Racing Point can continue the momentum from Baku into this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix where the team will be bringing their first major update of the season, much like every other team on the grid. He hopes that Pérez and Stroll can break into the points once more and reaffirm them as the best midfield team on the grid.

“Barcelona – the first European race of the year – is always an important milestone,” said Szafnauer. “It’s the time when most teams bring big updates and we are no exception with a combination of mechanical and aerodynamic parts to try out on Friday.

“I’m not expecting any major surprises this weekend, but I’d like to see us remain at the front of the midfield fight and scoring points once again.”