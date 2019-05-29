Formula 1

Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer: “It’s not been an easy weekend”

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer: “It’s not been an easy weekend”
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Otmar Szafnauer admitted luck was not on the side of the Racing Point F1 Team during Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix as neither Sergio Pérez nor Lance Stroll were able to put themselves in a position to fight for points.

Pérez finished on the road at the Circuit de Monaco in thirteenth but was promoted one place to twelfth thanks to a penalty for Kevin Magnussen, while Stroll languished down in sixteenth.

Qualifying on Saturday left the team with a lot of work to do as both Pérez and Stroll found themselves eliminated at the first hurdle, with Szafnauer feeling the uphill task to get inside the top ten was just too much for both drivers.

“We raced well today considering our grid positions and got both cars home safely, but points were out of reach,” said Szafnauer.  “We knew we faced an uphill task after yesterday’s qualifying session, but hoped we could make the most of the unpredictability of Monaco.

“The early safety car allowed us to roll the dice by splitting the strategies – pitting Sergio and leaving Lance out – but as the race unfolded there were few opportunities to jump up the field or use the strategy to our advantage.

“We couldn’t get track position and were caught up in the midfield train at various moments throughout the afternoon.”

Szafnauer says the team will look to rebound strongly next time out at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the Canadian Grand Prix, the home race for both driver Lance and team owner Lawrence Stroll.

“It’s not been an easy weekend, but we will take this one on the chin and learn what we can in order to come back stronger in Montreal,” said Szafnauer.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Honda’s ‘Strong Performance’ in Monaco Pleases Technical Director...

Pirelli’s Isola – Hamilton’s tyre management led to...

ANALYSIS: 2019 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix –...

“Fairly Boring Race” Sees Antonio Giovinazzi Finish Last...

2019 Monaco Grand Prix: The Rookie Report

Nothing To Celebrate For Kimi Räikkönen In 300th...

“Challenging” Weekend For Racing Point Leaves Stroll Pointless...

Russell & Kubica Endure Disparate Races As Williams...

Monaco Grand Prix ends in heartbreak for Leclerc...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More