Ricciardo Expects To “Be On It” And Is Looking For Points In Monaco

by Craig Edwards
Credit: Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo returns to the scene of his last victory in Formula One as the sport heads to the streets of Monte-Carlo.

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the Australian’s favourite races of the year with the Renault F1 Team driver saying the best way to describe the track would be “insane.”

“Monaco is my favourite race of the year because of all the adrenaline and excitement you get out from it.

“Insane is probably the best way of describing the circuit.

“It almost feels like you shouldn’t be allowed to race on it!

“I sit in traffic on these roads in my day to day life, so when May comes around I know it’s almost time to have that one opportunity a year to race on them – that’s pretty crazy when you think about it!

“The place is beautiful and when the Grand Prix arrives everything is just boosted and that creates a special atmosphere.”

Ricciardo won at the Circuit de Monaco 12 months ago for Red Bull Racing despite having engine issues throughout the race. Last year was also the Australians second pole position in the streets of Monaco and while he knows it is highly unlikely that he can do something similar this year, Ricciardo is aware that “anything can happen in Monaco.”

“It’s up there with one of my best wins, that’s for sure.

“To take pole position in Monaco on two occasions is an amazing feeling, especially as you’re giving it full beans for just over a minute and your adrenaline is pumping.

“But to have won in Monaco is a dream come true and it was made even sweeter after missing out in previous years from excellent positions.

“While repeating the pole and win in 2019 is unlikely, it doesn’t go away from the fact we have everything to play for and we’ll be pushing as hard as ever to ensure the best result possible.

“Anything can happen in Monaco.”

Ricciardo failed to score points two weeks ago in Spain but is hoping he can get back into the top ten this weekend at a circuit he has always enjoyed racing at.

“I can’t help but feel a bit disappointed after Spain as we missed out on scoring points.

“We underachieved with the car that should have been inside the top ten.

“We have to aim for better and execute a stronger weekend.

“I’m feeling good in the car, we progressed through the weekend well and deservedly made Q3.

“As I said, Monaco is a circuit I’ve always enjoyed, so I want to go there expecting to be on it and back scoring points.”

Craig Edwards

A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

