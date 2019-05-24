Ricciardo – “We didn’t make the step we needed in the afternoon”

Last season’s Monaco Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo is excited to be back in the glitzy Principality, but admitted Renault F1 Team have ‘homework’ to do if he’s to replicate his success.

In Free Practice 1, Ricciardo finished eleventh, setting a time of 1:13:413 and finished seventeenth in Free Practice 2 with a lap time of 1:12:888.

However, Ricciardo can’t top his winning result from last season around the glitzy streets of Monaco.

Last season saw Ricciardo win the Monaco Grand Prix last year after a heroic performance in his Red Bull Racing car and he’s relishing the unique opportunity to race around the historic circuit once more.

“As ever around Monaco, it’s awesome to be back driving a Formula 1 car on these streets. That’s always special.

“I felt relatively comfortable in the morning and I was pleased that we got up to speed quite quickly. However, we didn’t make the step we needed in the afternoon.”

As Monaco traditionally as a free day on Friday, the Renault team have time to make changes to give Ricciardo the best chance possible of replicating the heights of last season.

Ricciardo admitted there’s an ‘extra bit’ left to find on the RS19 which he’s hoping they can discover before Sunday’s race to give him a fighting chance of racing at the top of the grid.

He added: “We did make some changes, but maybe they didn’t help as well as we’d have liked. Following the afternoon session, we have a bit more homework to do to really find that extra bit.”