Robert Kubica: “I think everybody is looking forward to returning to Spain”

Robert Kubica’s return to Formula 1 after an eight-year absence has not gone the way the popular Polish driver had hoped, but he is still eager to see what he and his Williams Racing team can achieve during this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Kubica returned to Formula 1 for the first time since 2010 at the beginning of 2019 but has found himself racing at the back of the field, often only battling with team-mate George Russell such is the pace deficit Williams’ FW42 compared to the rest of the field. And more often than not, Kubica has found himself outpaced and outraced by his team-mate, and he currently finds himself at the very bottom of the Drivers’ Championship after the first four Grand Prix.

In his four previous race visits to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Kubica has a best finish of fourth, which came in both 2007 and 2008 whilst driving for the BMW Sauber F1 Team, while his last Formula 1 race there in 2010 brought him an eighth place finish with the Renault F1 Team.

Kubica feels everyone is looking forward to the first European race of 2019, and he hopes upgrades being brought to the track by Williams can help them move, at least closer to those ahead of them in the championship.

“The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a track that everybody knows very well, not only from Formula 1 testing, but also from previous categories,” said Kubica. “Since winter testing in Barcelona, a lot has changed, with the main difference being the weather and track conditions.

“I think everybody is looking forward to returning to Spain; it is the first typical European race and event where upgrades are brought. Let’s see what we can achieve.”