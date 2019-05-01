Romain Grosjean: “We Need To Sit Down Now And Really Analyse Everything We Can”

Romain Grosjean says he was “pushing” his Haas F1 Team to “its limits” before he was forced to retire from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Frenchman, who started fifteenth, had to retire due to an issue with the cars brakes but felt the race was going ok before his participation at the Baku City Circuit ended.

“My brake pedal was going to the floor, so for safety reasons we had to retire my car.

“Before that it was going as well as we could have hoped for.

“The first few laps on the medium tyre were very difficult, then the softs grained, but we came back a little in the fight.

“I was really pushing the car to its limits.”

Grosjean was one of a few drivers who had to use an escape road during the race but despite that, the Frenchman said he “tried to hang in” but it ultimately wasn’t meant to be.

“I had a lock up in turn 15, I went straight and had to go a little bit on the escape road, which wasn’t great.

“I then tried to hang in there, but the pace wasn’t there.

“We need to sit down now and really analyse everything we can.”

Grosjean is still yet to score a point this season and his Haas team currently sit eighth in the constructors’ championship and says they need to sort out their tyre issues if they are to improve.

“We need to react to be able to fight for a good constructors’ championship place.

“I believe we’ve got the car for it, it’s just very annoying to have this underlying issue, which we believe is tyre related.

“Hopefully for Barcelona we can be in a better place.”