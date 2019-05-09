Russell Hoping Williams’ Spanish Updates will Help Close Gap to Midfield Battle

George Russell is hopeful updates being brought to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya by his Williams Racing team help them to begin to turn their dreadful start to the year around.

Neither Russell nor team-mate Robert Kubica have been competitive at any time throughout the 2019 season to date, with both often being the slowest of anyone during Qualifying and in the race, and it is usually down to penalties for others that they have not been on the back row of the grid for all four races of the campaign to date.

Russell, a winner at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in FIA Formula 2 last season, hopes the planned updates begin to move the team towards the tight midfield battle that rages on ahead of them.

“I am excited to go back to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as I won there last year in Formula 2,” said Russell. “We have got some exciting items to test in Barcelona that we hope will guide us in the right direction for the remainder of the season.

“We hope they will be positive steps, to try and turn our season around.”

One positive that Russell will have this weekend is that the chassis that was damaged during his incident in free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he ran over a dislodged manhole cover has been repaired, as has the one that team-mate Kubica crashed during Qualifying.

“Both chassis have been repaired from both incidents over the Baku weekend, and both are here, as is the spare chassis as well,” Claire Williams, the deputy Team Principal of Williams is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“The guys have done a phenomenal job at the factory getting them into the system and then all repaired to have them all here.”